Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $938.89 million, a PE ratio of -97.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

