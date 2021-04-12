Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

