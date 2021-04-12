Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.15.

NYSE CCL opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

