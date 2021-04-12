Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.92. 80,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,667. The stock has a market cap of $376.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

