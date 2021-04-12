Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,738 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

ADBE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $504.54. 50,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.75 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

