CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,081.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

