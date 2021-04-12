Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) vs. Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -10.12% -11.43% -8.36% Tactile Systems Technology -4.57% 1.37% 0.99%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardiovascular Systems and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus price target of $47.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.67%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 6.14 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -45.73 Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 5.59 $10.97 million $0.56 96.43

Tactile Systems Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.