Capital One Financial Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of HES stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. Hess has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

