Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

