Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

SAIA stock opened at $235.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.65. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.