Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.91.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 98,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.