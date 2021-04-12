Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, Mizuho cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,584. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canon by 75.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canon during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Canon during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

