Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMAX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

