Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 922 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in WEX were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 880.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $219.31 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

