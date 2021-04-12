Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 30,000 Shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pandion Therapeutics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAND stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAND shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Pandion Therapeutics Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprising an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

