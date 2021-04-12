Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 95.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 160,232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 505.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 94,926 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

