Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $198,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

