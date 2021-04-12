Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kirby were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $62.11 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

