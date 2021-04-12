Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $53.44 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 121,223 shares of company stock worth $5,988,584 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

