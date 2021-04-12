Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.17.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $711.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,925.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

