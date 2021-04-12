Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $49.20 million and approximately $518,811.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 101.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.64 or 0.03580549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032435 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

