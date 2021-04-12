Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,464. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.