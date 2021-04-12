Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hess by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Hess Co. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

