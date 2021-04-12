Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.33. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

