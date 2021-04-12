Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,221 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 290.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.09. The stock had a trading volume of 174,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,044. The company has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.70 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.72 and its 200-day moving average is $517.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

