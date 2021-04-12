Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,531 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,880 shares of company stock valued at $33,262,901. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.90. 38,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,349. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.