Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

