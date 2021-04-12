Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of CSQ stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
