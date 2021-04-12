Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $33.00 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

