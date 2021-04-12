Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $33.00 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
