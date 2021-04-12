BTIG Research Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $256.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.73.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $219.27 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $68,665,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 461.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

