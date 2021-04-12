BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTGOF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

