Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $46.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 21,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,764. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

