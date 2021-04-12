Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) PT at $635.29

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $635.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $615.45 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $296.41 and a fifty-two week high of $626.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

