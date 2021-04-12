Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target at $29.58

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 33,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,609. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

