Brokerages Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Target Price at $11.25

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLMD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,378. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

