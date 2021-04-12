Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $63.77

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.98. 931,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $16,602,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

