Brokerages Set Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) PT at $45.25

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. 171,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.