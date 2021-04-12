Brokerages Set Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) PT at $6.00

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NMR stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Nomura has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

