Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Target Price at €49.23

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.31 ($60.37).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €48.05 ($56.53). 2,872,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.48. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.