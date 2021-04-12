Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $70.80

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of research firms have commented on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $43.81 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

