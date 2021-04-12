Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $86.00

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 315,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,406,000 after buying an additional 134,514 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 214.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,901.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.