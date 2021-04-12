Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price at $15.17

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQST. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AQST stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 19,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 112.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

