Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) PT at $14.25

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on APRE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,934. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

