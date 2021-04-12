Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $17.58

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
AGTC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 2,285,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,325. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
