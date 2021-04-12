Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $17.58

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

AGTC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 2,285,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,325. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

