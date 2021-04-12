Brokerages Set adidas AG (ETR:ADS) Target Price at €292.08

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €292.08 ($343.63).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

ADS opened at €280.00 ($329.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion and a PE ratio of 126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €189.40 ($222.82) and a fifty-two week high of €306.80 ($360.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of €281.59 and a 200-day moving average of €281.09.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

