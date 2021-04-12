Brokerages Expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.28). Surface Oncology posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SURF traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $301.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.40.

In other Surface Oncology news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435 in the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

