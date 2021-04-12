Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.55). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,146.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 245,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.