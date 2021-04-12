Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Model N posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,935 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Model N by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. Model N has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

