Brokerages Expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Inphi reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPHI. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Inphi by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Inphi by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $42,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,797. Inphi has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -140.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

