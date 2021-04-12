Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.07. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $772.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

