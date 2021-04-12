Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. 4,220,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after buying an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

